15-year-old girl gone missing, last seen at Portmore supermarket

15-year-old girl gone missing, last seen at Portmore supermarketSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A 15-year-old girl, Tobore Neish of old Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, October 1.The police have activated an Ananda Alert to locate her.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11:20 am, Tobore was last seen at a supermarket on Braeton Road, Portmore, St Catherine wearing a black sleeveless blouse, blue tights, and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tobore Neish is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login