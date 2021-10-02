15-year-old girl gone missing, last seen at Portmore supermarket

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A 15-year-old girl, Tobore Neish of old Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, October 1.The police have activated an Ananda Alert to locate her.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11:20 am, Tobore was last seen at a supermarket on Braeton Road, Portmore, St Catherine wearing a black sleeveless blouse, blue tights, and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tobore Neish is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.