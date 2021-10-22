150 St Elizabeth North East tertiary students to benefit from $6m in financial aid

150 St Elizabeth North East tertiary students to benefit from $6m in financial aidFriday, October 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 150 tertiary-level students from the St Elizabeth North East constituency are set to benefit from an additional disbursement of $6 million to aid in their educational expenses.
Member of Parliament, Delroy Slowley, said that the support is in addition to the $4 million in financial aid already provided to nearly 60 tertiary students from the area.
Slowley, who was making his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said the undertaking is part of work that has started to improve access to higher education for his constituents.
He told the House that educational grants have also been issued to students in the constituency, which cover school fees and laptops and anticipates that "another 100 students will benefit from the Ministry of Education's digital device programme to the tune of over $3 million."
Slowley noted that his constituents have also benefited from $20,000 grants under the Education Ministry's 'Own Your Own Device' programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy