150 St Elizabeth North East tertiary students to benefit from $6m in financial aid

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 150 tertiary-level students from the St Elizabeth North East constituency are set to benefit from an additional disbursement of $6 million to aid in their educational expenses.

Member of Parliament, Delroy Slowley, said that the support is in addition to the $4 million in financial aid already provided to nearly 60 tertiary students from the area.

Slowley, who was making his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said the undertaking is part of work that has started to improve access to higher education for his constituents.

He told the House that educational grants have also been issued to students in the constituency, which cover school fees and laptops and anticipates that "another 100 students will benefit from the Ministry of Education's digital device programme to the tune of over $3 million."

Slowley noted that his constituents have also benefited from $20,000 grants under the Education Ministry's 'Own Your Own Device' programme.