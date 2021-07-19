150 local manufacturers for 'Christmas in July'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Tourism says some 150 manufacturers of locally produced corporate gifts and souvenir items will showcase their wide selection of products at the seventh staging of the 'Christmas in July' trade show on Thursday, July 22.

The event, which will be hosted at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, encourages the purchase of authentic local products by stakeholders in the tourism sector and corporate Jamaica looking for gifts for clients and staff, the ministry said.

It is a signature event of the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, like last year, the one-day trade show will be a hybrid event (virtual and face to face).

The ministry said targeted buyers have been invited to view the exhibits on the trade floor, while other interested persons can watch live on Facebook: @tefjamaica and tourismja; Instagram: @tefjamaica and YouTube: @TEFJamaica and @MinistryOfTourismJA, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Portfolio minister, Edmund Bartlett said that “events like Christmas in July provide much-needed economic support to our micro, small and medium-sized businesses and, in doing so, ensures that more Jamaicans benefit from tourism.''

''This is particularly important now as many of these businesses have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need all the help they can get to stay afloat,” he added.

“This is an excellent platform for them to market their goods to key tourism stakeholders, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Corporate Jamaica, and the public. I encourage everyone to support our local producers and buy Jamaican so that these businesses can earn again,” the minister said.

“Christmas in July provides an avenue for persons to see first-hand the creative gift and souvenir items made by local producers, including art and craft, spa products, paintings, furniture, footwear, clothing, confectionery, processed foods, wines and much more,” he added.

According to the ministry, the annual Christmas in July event has boosted the purchase of Jamaican-made items as corporate gifts and, as a result, local manufacturers and artisans have earned more than $100 million from the tourism industry and corporate Jamaica since its inception.

It is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Linkages Network and its partners: the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Manufacturers' and Exporters Association (JMEA), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).