154 new COVID cases, 18 more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 154 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 126, 886.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported 18 more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,738.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 96 females and 58 males, with ages ranging from 67 days to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (two), Hanover (four), Kingston and St Andrew (23), Manchester (15), St Ann (18), St Catherine (31), St Elizabeth (18), St James (15), St Mary (two), St Thomas (eight), Trelawny (nine) and Westmoreland (nine).

The latest victims are:

A 91-year-old male from Westmoreland (whose death was previously under investigation) A 66-year-old male from Westmoreland A 64-year-old female from St Elizabeth A 69-year-old male from Westmoreland A 39-year-old female from Westmoreland An 67-year-old female from St Elizabeth

These deaths are said to have occurred in January.

A 66-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew (whose death was previously under investigation) A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew (whose death was previously under investigation) A 93-year-old male from Clarendon. An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland. An 85-year-old female from Westmoreland. A 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth. A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. A 92-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew A 76-year-old male from St Thomas A 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

These deaths are said to have occurred in February.

Two other deaths were under investigation from 2021.

They are a 28-year-old female from Hanover and an 87-year-old male, also from Hanover.

The country also recorded 375 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 72, 949.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 15.3%.

There are confirmed 2, 199 active cases on the island.