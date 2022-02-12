154 new COVID cases, 18 more deaths reported

154 new COVID cases, 18 more deaths reportedSaturday, February 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 154 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 126, 886.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported 18 more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,738.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 96 females and 58 males, with ages ranging from 67 days to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (two), Hanover (four), Kingston and St Andrew (23), Manchester (15), St Ann (18), St Catherine (31), St Elizabeth (18), St James (15), St Mary (two), St Thomas (eight), Trelawny (nine) and Westmoreland (nine).
The latest victims are:
- A 91-year-old male from Westmoreland (whose death was previously under investigation)
- A 66-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 64-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 69-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 39-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 67-year-old female from St Elizabeth
These deaths are said to have occurred in January.
- A 66-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew (whose death was previously under investigation)
- A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew (whose death was previously under investigation)
- A 93-year-old male from Clarendon.
- An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- An 85-year-old female from Westmoreland.
- A 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth.
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.
- A 92-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 76-year-old male from St Thomas
- A 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
These deaths are said to have occurred in February.
Two other deaths were under investigation from 2021.
They are a 28-year-old female from Hanover and an 87-year-old male, also from Hanover.
The country also recorded 375 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 72, 949.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 15.3%.
There are confirmed 2, 199 active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy