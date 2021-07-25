156 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Jamaica

156 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in JamaicaSunday, July 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The island recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities on Saturday, bringing overall infections to 51,984 and the virus death toll to 1,176.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 90 females and 66 males with ages ranging from one day to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (34), Kingston and St Andrew (28), St Elizabeth (18), St Ann (16), Hanover (15), Manchester (14), St James (11), St Catherine (10), Trelawny (four), St Mary and St Thomas (three each).
Among the latest deaths are a 30-year-old male from St Ann; and an 84-year-old female and a 69-year-old male from St Catherine.
Jamaica had 25 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,843.
Currently, 134 people are hospitalised; 16 of whom are critically ill, while 38 are moderately ill.
