157 new COVID cases, 7 deaths recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 157 new cases of the COVID-19 and seven virus-related deaths on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 87,389 and the confirmed deaths to 2,110.

The new cases comprise 91 females and 66 males with ages ranging from 18 days to 99 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 46 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 36 in Kingston and St Andrew, 18 in Clarendon, 12 in St Thomas, nine in St James, seven each in St Mary and St Elizabeth, five each in Manchester and Portland, four each in Hanover and Trelawny, and two each in St Ann and Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

An 83-year-old male from Thomas;

A 79-year-old male from St Catherine (previously under investigation);

An 88-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 60-year-old female from Clarendon.;

A 79-year-old male from St Thomas;

An 85-year-old male from St Mary; and

An 84-year-old female from St Catherine.

The latest deaths occurred between October 11 and October 16, 2021.

The ministry further reported 198 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 55,462. There are 29,220 active cases on the island.

