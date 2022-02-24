15 Jamaican students left Ukraine; 26 remain

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is reporting that 15 students have left Ukraine, while 26 students remain in Ukraine.

The ministry has also confirmed that 25 students are located in Kharkiv, two students have not provided information on their location and one student is located in Lviv.

In a statement released earlier the ministry says “the Government of Jamaica continues to assist Jamaican students and their families where possible during this difficult period.”

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, has expressed her concerns about the students' safety and welfare.

In a message to the students yesterday, the minister said: “We know that you must be feeling scared and uncertain about what is happening in Ukraine, and we, like your families, are worried about you. Please know that Jamaica joins the world in calling for peace, and we are prayerful for these calls to be swiftly heeded. Until then, we continue to reach out to offer some support and guidance.”



“As you know, conditions have deteriorated swiftly overnight. There are no flights out of Ukraine nor is it possible (or recommended) to travel overland. As there will be elements who seek to sow panic, it is important that you pay careful attention to official sources of information and ensure that you are clear on your university's emergency procedures, including any recommended location(s) for evacuation,” she continued, adding that the embassy will stay in contact with the students by WhatsApp and email.



“Please keep your phones charged and let us know where you are and if you change location. Please also share your phone number, if we only have an email address for you,” she told them.



She also advised students to consider the following additional; “practical recommended steps”:

- Send photo of your passport bio-data page/ID and provide any family/emergency contact information to the Embassy in Berlin;

- Place important documents like passport/ID in waterproof bags;

-Keep a small bag packed with your ID, change of clothes and a few basic food items and medicine;

-Try to remain together in your groups, and if not possible, ensure that you know who your neighbours are, especially if you are new to the residence.



“This is a very difficult time and our prayers and thoughts are with you. Please try to stay calm and to support each other where possible. We will stay in contact and we will get through this,” Johnson Smith said.

Given the situation in Ukraine, Johnson Smith said she has conferred with her CARICOM colleagues and with other diplomatic partners on the situation and will remain alert to any opportunities for safe passage that can be communicated to our students.



In the meantime, the ministry remains engaged with the students, as well as with their family members in Jamaica. The ministry may be contacted via email at consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm, or via WhatsApp at 876-469-4058.