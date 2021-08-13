15% fare increase a 'slap in the face' – Egeton Newman

KINGSTON, Jamaica – President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, has described the announced 15 per cent fare increase in bus and taxi fares as a "slap in the face".

"We are complaining bitterly about this fare increase because it is like you have been asking for bread for eight years and five months and then you give me 15 per cent of the bread, a small slice, the back of the bread. It is a slap in the face, and we are asking the government to return and come with something better," Newman told Observer Online.

The Transport Authority announced the 15 per cent increase in bus and taxi fares on Thursday. The increase takes effect on Monday, August 16.

"We understand the condition of the economy and the pandemic but that has nothing to do with the fare increase, the government could have taken a look at the gas tax; but to give us 15 per cent after we have demanded a 100 per cent increase is a slap in face," Newman continued.

Newman said that the transport operators would be hosting a general meeting via Zoom on Saturday to discuss the matter among other concerns before arriving at a "forthright decision".

In announcing the move, the Transport Authority said that following several and varying requests for an increase, Cabinet noted the situation, reviewed the requests, along with the economic impact of the pandemic on the general public and the resultant effect of the rate of inflation, and sought to find a solution.

''It is believed that this adjustment, after eight years, created the right balance for all parties,'' the statement said.

The Transport Ministry said that the rate for the elderly, the disabled and children will remain at 50 per cent of the adult fare and there will be no change to the fare for the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro.