15 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases

15 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new casesFriday, April 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded another 15 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday as 239 new cases of the virus were also recorded.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 41,843 and the death toll at 661.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, eight of the deaths were from Kingston and St Andrew and included six men, ages 70, 61, 65, 68,79 and two women, ages 64 and 98. Three of the deaths were from St Catherine, two men 69 and 78 and a 60-year-old woman. The other deaths were a 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth, an 81-year-old man from St James, a 61-year-old man from Portland and a 78-year-old man from Hanover.
Of the 239 new cases there were 103 females and 136 males with ages ranging from eight day to 100 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (78), Kingston and St Andrew (70), St Thomas (26), Portland (17), St James (11), Clarendon (10), Manchester, St Ann (seven each), St Elizabeth (five), Westmoreland (four), St Mary and Hanover (two each).
The country also recorded 124 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,690.
