15 new COVID cases, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica on Monday while the country recorded two more virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 50,404 and the confirmed deaths to 1,096.

The new cases comprise 10 females and five males with ages ranging from nine to 73 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, six of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, five in Westmoreland, and one each in St Catherine, St James, St Mary and St Thomas.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old female from St Ann and a 62-year-old female from St James were the virus' latest victims. One of the deaths was previously reported under investigation.

Another death was also reported under investigation on Monday.

The ministry further reported 1,095 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 33,699. There are 15,245 active cases on the island.

