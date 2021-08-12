15% increase in bus and taxi fares

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Authority has announced a 15 per cent fare increase in bus and taxi fares, effective August 16, 2021.

In a statement ,the Transport Authority said that following several and varying requests for an increase, Cabinet noted the situation, reviewed the requests, along with the economic impact of the pandemic on the general public and the resultant effect of the rate of inflation, and sought to find a solution.

''It is believed that this adjustment, after eight years, created the right balance for all parties,'' the statement said.

The Transport Ministry said that the rate for the elderly, the disabled and children will remain at 50 per cent of the adult fare and there will be no change to the fare for the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro.

It also warned operators that no additional fares should be charged, stressing that the Transport Authority will be working steadfast in ensuring this is monitored and maintained.

According to the Transport Authority, consultations with the Ministry of Finance and Public Service indicate that the increase will affect national inflation by approximately one per cent.

The Transport Ministry has also outlined a number of initiatives that will be undertaken to improve the sector in order to improve service delivery.

''The Transport Authority and the ministry, along with National Council of Taxi Associations (NCOTA), have engaged the Taxi Associations to help rid the sector of “bad eggs”, by providing extensive customer service training for operators,'' the statement said.

''Additionally, the recent staging of the Transport Stakeholders Conference, the establishment of a hotline to report deviant behaviour which may result in the cancelation and suspension of road licenses and badges; the introduction of technologies to assist with ride sharing; along with the Ministry and the Authority's part sponsorship of the Blue Ribbon First Responders Training Programme, an initiative spearheaded by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), have all been used as means to transform the sector,'' it added.

''While these improvements may be considered small steps, they are steps in the right direction and the Ministry remains dedicated to putting in the work to make a transformation,'' the statement noted.

Members of the public are encouraged to report overcharging to the Transport Authority at 888-991-5687 or Whatsapp 876-551-8196.

The ministry also said that amendments to the Transport Authority Act are far advanced, as well as the regulations to the Road Traffic Act, 2018.