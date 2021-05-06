16-y-o Javianna Whittingham is missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Javianna Whittingham of Bogue Heights, Montego Bay in St James who has been missing since Thursday, May 6.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet nine inches tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that Javianna was last seen at home about 1:20 am. Her mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Javianna Whittingham is asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-979-8452, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.