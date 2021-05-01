16-y-o Letisha Nanoo goes missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Letisha Nanoo of Fort Williams, Westmoreland who has been missing since Tuesday, April 27.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Letisha was last seen at home about 8:00 pm, wearing a grey spaghetti strap blouse, a grey jeans skirt and a pair of black slippers. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Letisha is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.