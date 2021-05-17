16-y-o Quandy Harris missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Quandy Harris of Mitchelin Avenue, Port Royal, Kingston, who has been missing since May 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Royal Police are that about 7:30 am, Quandy was last seen at home. She has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Quandy Harris is being asked to contact the Port Royal Police at 876-967-8068, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.