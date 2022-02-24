16-y-o Tesion Meggoe missing

16-y-o Tesion Meggoe missingThursday, February 24, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Sixteen-year-old Tesion Meggoe of Canary Road, Cockburn Gardens, Kingston 11, has been missing since Tuesday, February 22.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (five-feet six- inches) tall.
Reports from the Olympics Garden police are that Tesion was last seen at home wearing a cream blouse with school crest, red-and-yellow tie, brown belt and brown skirt. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tesion Meggoe is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, 119 or Hear the Children's Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy