16-y-o Tesion Meggoe missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Sixteen-year-old Tesion Meggoe of Canary Road, Cockburn Gardens, Kingston 11, has been missing since Tuesday, February 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (five-feet six- inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympics Garden police are that Tesion was last seen at home wearing a cream blouse with school crest, red-and-yellow tie, brown belt and brown skirt. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tesion Meggoe is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, 119 or Hear the Children's Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.