16-y-o boy among two shot dead in separate St James incidents

16-y-o boy among two shot dead in separate St James incidentsSunday, January 23, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Irwin Heights, St James on Saturday evening.
The deceased boy has been identified as Chris-Jay Thompson.
According to the police, Thompson was attacked in his community by unknown assailants at approximately 6:45 pm.
Similarly, in the Green Pond community, 29-year-old Adrian South otherwise called 'Andrew' was shot and killed by unknown assailants approximately 12:45 pm on Saturday.
The Mount Salem police are investigating.
St James has recorded some 19 murders since the start of the year.
Rochelle Clayton
