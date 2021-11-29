16-y-o boy gunned down in Craig Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Craig Town, Kingston on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tuwayne Lee otherwise called 'Tete' of Beckford Street in Kingston.



Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 10:05 am, Lee was among a group of residents standing along the roadway when a lone man approached and opened gunfire hitting him multiple times before escaping.

The police were alerted and Lee was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.