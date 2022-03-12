16-y-o boy stabbed to death in Castleton

ST MARY, Jamaica - A teenager died from stab wounds which were inflicted during a dispute with a man in Castleton, St Mary on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Jamal Lewis of Shanty district, Castleton.

According to information from the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Lewis and a man were involved in an altercation in the community about 7:30 pm on Friday.

During the fight, the man allegedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Lewis, who collapsed and was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A CCU representative was unable to confirm whether the suspect has since been apprehended by the St Mary police who are probing the incident.