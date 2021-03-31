16-year-old Jeneila Richards missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Jeneila Richards of Sandy Park, Kingston 6 who went missing today.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Matilda's Corner Police are that about 10:40 am, Jeneila was last seen wearing a black dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jeneila Richards is being asked to contact the Matilda's Corner Police at 876-978-6003, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.