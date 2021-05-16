16-year-old Otayana Charlton missing since Tuesday

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Otayana Charlton of Portmore Drive, Passagefort in St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, May 11.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Otayana was last seen at home about 4:00 pm, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Otayana Charlton is being asked to contact the Waterford police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.