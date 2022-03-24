16-year-old suspect held in murder of Papine High student

16-year-old suspect held in murder of Papine High studentThursday, March 24, 2022
Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, says a 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to the murder of a Papine High School student on Wednesday.
The student, Kenuth Williams, 15, was killed during an attempted robbery of his cellular phone.
“The suspects are also children. And all because he had a cellphone they wanted,” Lindsay said in an interview on Nationwide Radio.
SSP Lindsay also cautioned individuals to put their phones away when walking on the streets so as not to attract unwanted attention.
“There are these youngsters out there who are deliberately targeting people because they want to rob them of these cell phones.”
Lindsay says the police are also seeking another suspect in connection with the matter.
