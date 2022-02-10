16-yr-old Brianna Fennel missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brianna Fennel of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Wednesday, February 9.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (five-feet three- inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 5:30 am, Brianna was last seen at home in her school uniform—a blue tunic with a white blouse and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianna Fennel is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876- 923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.