165 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and seven deaths, bringing the overall total to 44,502, and the death toll to 751.

The deaths include a 67-year-old woman from St James, an 80-year-old woman from Westmoreland, a 69-year-old man from St Catherine, a 60-year-old man from St Mary, and three men from Kingston and St Andrew – a 65-year-old, a 73-year-old, and a 64-year-old.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon (five), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (53), Manchester (nine), St Ann (12), St Catherine (34), St Elizabeth (12), St James (15), St Mary (four), St Thomas(eight), Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (10).

There were 1,624 total tests conducted.

Meanwhile, 100 patients have recovered, for a total 20,170.