168 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one more death

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, February 12, bringing the infection total to 127,054, and total deaths to 2,739.

The new cases comprise 93 females and 75 males, with ages ranging from 50 days to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (29), St James (17), Trelawny (14), Westmoreland and Clarendon (13 each), St Mary and St Thomas (10 each), St Elizabeth (nine), Manchester and Portland (seven each), Hanover (five) and St Ann (two).

The deceased is an 89-year-old male from Manchester.

The death occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.

There were 319 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 73,268.

Currently, 328 people are hospitalised, 42 of which are severely ill, while 11 are critically ill and 64 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 14.8 per cent.