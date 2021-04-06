16 dead as buses collide in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP)— A collision on Tuesday between two buses carrying workers at a mine in northern Mexico left 16 people dead and 14 injured, authorities said.

The pre-dawn crash happened on a road leading to the entrance of the mine in the state of Sonora, the region's attorney general's office said in a statement.

The workers who died were travelling in a mini-bus while those injured were being transported in a larger bus and were taken to hospital for treatment.

All of the victims were Mexican, the statement said.