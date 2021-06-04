16 homeless after Clarendon fire

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Sixteen people have been left homeless after fire destroyed their six-bedroom dwelling in Cherry Tree Lane, near Four Paths in Clarendon Thursday evening.

One of the occupants said she was outside shortly after 7:00 pm when her daughter alerted her to a fire coming from the house.

"Mi daughter say, 'Mommy a weh dah fire deh a come from?' And mi say, 'Which fire, what you mean?' And within five minutes that was it, everything gone, the fully furnished house burn down flat!" said the distraught woman as she recounted the events from the day before.

The five families once housed in the building are now in need of relief supplies such as food, bedding, toiletries and clothing as they ponder their next move.

Councillor for the area, Uphel Purcell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that when the fire truck arrived the entire house was already engulfed.

"By the time they got here they could only conduct cooling down operations because it did already burn down flat," he said before appealing for assistance for the families.

"I will be engaging the poor relief department and the disaster coordinator to see what kind of assistance we can give to them in the interim," Purcell said.