16 more COVID deaths as 287 patients test positive

16 more COVID deaths as 287 patients test positiveMonday, March 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixteen people have become the latest victims of COVID-19 in Jamaica, as 287 more people tested positive for the virus yesterday.
This pushes the country's death toll to 586 and the total confirmed cases to 38,514.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 14 of the deaths were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew. Eight of the victims are women (ages 67, 72, 52, 80, 59, 66, 56, and 78) and six are men (ages 88, 68, 68, 79, 37 and 89). Two of the deaths reported in Kingston and St Andrew were previously under investigation.
An 80-year-old man from St Catherine and a 62-year-old man from St James are the other two victims. The ministry said the deaths occurred between February 25 and March 26. Three more deaths were reported as coincidental.
Of the 287 newly reported cases, there were 149 females and 138 males, with ages ranging from seven days to 91 years.
The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (78), St James (45), St Catherine (39), Westmoreland (26), Clarendon (24), St Ann (15), St Mary (15), St Elizabeth (12), Manchester (10), Hanover (nine), Portland (eight), Trelawny (four), and St Thomas (two).
The country also recorded 137 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 17,334.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
