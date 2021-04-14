17-y-o Omisha Copeland of Morant Bay missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Omisha Copeland of Bamboo River, Morant Bay in St Thomas, who has been reported missing since Tuesday, April 6.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet three inches tall.

Reports from the police are that Omisha was last seen leaving home about 9:15 am, dressed in a black blouse, blue, white, and peach shorts, and a pair of pink crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Omisha's whereabouts is being asked to contact the MorantBayPolice at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.