17-y-o Reyanna Howell missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Seventeen-year-old Reyanna Howell, student of Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been reported missing since Friday, April 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, sports a natural hairstyle and is about four-feet five-inches tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Howell left home for school and has not been heard from since. She was last dressed in a gold blouse, burgundy skirt, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone knowing Reyana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.