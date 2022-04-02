17-y-o Reyanna Howell missing

17-y-o Reyanna Howell missingSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Seventeen-year-old Reyanna Howell, student of Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been reported missing since Friday, April 1.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, sports a natural hairstyle and is about four-feet five-inches tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that Howell left home for school and has not been heard from since. She was last dressed in a gold blouse, burgundy skirt, black socks and black shoes.
Anyone knowing Reyana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
