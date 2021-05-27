17-y-o Sochene Thomas is missing

17-y-o Sochene Thomas is missingThursday, May 27, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Sochene Thomas of West Prospect in Bog Walk, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, May 21.
She is of brown complexion and slim build.
Reports from the police are that Sochene was last seen about 9:20 am, wearing a black and white dress, and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sochene Thomas is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
