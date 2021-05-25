17-y-o among COVID deaths in Guyana

17-y-o among COVID deaths in GuyanaTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A 17-year-old youth is among seven people who have died over the last 24 hours as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Guyana health authorities reported on Tuesday.
They said that the young man from Demerara-Mahaica died on Monday. The authorities said that four men were among the seven who succumbed to the virus with ages ranging from 17 to 78 years old. The death toll has now reached 361.
“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests,” the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.
It said that 105 new COVID19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 16,235.
There are 19 patients in the COVID19 ICU, 1,849 are in isolation with 1,755 are at home isolating.
