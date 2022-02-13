17-y-o boy among double murder victims in Lillput, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A teenage boy and a man were fatally shot when gunmen sprayed bullets on a group of people in Lilliput, St James on Saturday.

Dead are 17-year-old Rasheed Stewart of New England, and 34-year-old Leroy Service, otherwise called 'Bredda' or 'Magic', a farmer of Bobman Hill, both in Lilliput.

According to reports, Service and Stewart were among patrons at a bar about 8:45 pm when they were pounced upon by two gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

The other people escaped unhurt, while the gunmen fled the scene.

The police were alerted and the two wounded people were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.