17-y-o boy found dead in water tank in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy, whose body was found in a water tank in his community this morning.

He has been identified as 17-year-old Ackeem Blythe of Lyndhurst district, Mile Gully in Manchester.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, residents stumbled on Blythe's body in the tank near his home and called the police. The scene was processed and the teen's body removed to the morgue.

Kasey Williams