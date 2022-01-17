17-year-old Gracene Campbell missing

17-year-old Gracene Campbell missingMonday, January 17, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Gracene Campbell of John Street, Kingston who has been missing since Thursday, January 13.
She is of dark complexion and stout build.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at 3:00 pm, Campbell was last seen at a fishing village in the parish. At the time she went missing she was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gracene Campbell is asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-1261, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
