17-year-old Kashea Watt missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kashea Watt, student of First Street, Bellrock, Kingston who has been missing since Saturday, February 05.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 130 centimetres (four-feet three- inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:00 am, Kashea was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kashea Watt is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.