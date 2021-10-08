17-year-old held arrested for illegal firearm

17-year-old held arrested for illegal firearmFriday, October 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 17-year-old boy was on Thursday arrested after he was found with an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition
Reports are that about 9:27 am, officers were on patrol in the Glen Drive area of Kingston 8, when the teen allegedly ran into a lane on seeing the officers.
He was subsequently caught and searched.
He was reportedly found in possession of a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol along with 11 rounds of ammunition.
His identity is being withheld.
Investigations are ongoing
