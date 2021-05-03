172 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

172 new COVID cases, 6 deathsMonday, May 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and six deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases since the first case in Jamaica to 46,039, and the death toll to 790.
There are currently 23,420 active cases.
The deaths are of an 81-year-old man from Trelawny, a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old man from St Mary, an 83-year-old man, also from St Mary, a 60-year-old woman from St Ann, and a 68-year-old man from St Catherine.
The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, 10, Hanover, two, Kingston and St Andrew, 30, Manchester, 18, Portland, six, St Ann, 14, St Catherine, 27, St Elizabeth, six, St James, 13, St Mary, five, St Thomas, 29, Trelawny, three, and Westmoreland, nine.
At the same time there were 194 recoveries, for a total 21,487.
A total 1,263 tests were conducted.
Two hundred and thirteen COVID patients are in hospital, with 24 of these being critically ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy