172 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and six deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases since the first case in Jamaica to 46,039, and the death toll to 790.

There are currently 23,420 active cases.

The deaths are of an 81-year-old man from Trelawny, a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old man from St Mary, an 83-year-old man, also from St Mary, a 60-year-old woman from St Ann, and a 68-year-old man from St Catherine.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, 10, Hanover, two, Kingston and St Andrew, 30, Manchester, 18, Portland, six, St Ann, 14, St Catherine, 27, St Elizabeth, six, St James, 13, St Mary, five, St Thomas, 29, Trelawny, three, and Westmoreland, nine.

At the same time there were 194 recoveries, for a total 21,487.

A total 1,263 tests were conducted.

Two hundred and thirteen COVID patients are in hospital, with 24 of these being critically ill.