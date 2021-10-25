172 road fatalities during curfew hours

172 road fatalities during curfew hoursMonday, October 25, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite numerous appeals from the authorities to motorists to cut speed and obey the daily curfew to contain the spread of COVID-19, road fatalities during those hours continue to increase and currently accounts for 120 or approximately one third of the 368 road deaths this year.
One hundred and twenty road deaths during curfew hours — a time when only authorised people should be on the streets — represents a 131 per cent increase over 2020 when there were just 52 fatalities.
Accounting for 130 of the overall 368 road deaths, motorcyclists continue to pose a big challenge for the authorities. Pedestrians accounted for 74 deaths, while 64 drivers and 47 passengers of private motor vehicles were killed in crashes.
Statistics from the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, indicate that 97 deaths this year occurred due to people proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to conditions. Seventy-three people were killed because they failed to stay in the proper traffic lane and 31 pedestrians died while walking or standing in the road.
The Road Safety Unit says the increasing fatalities is a worrying trend and appealed to the nation to use the roads with caution.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy