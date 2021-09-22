179 new COVID cases, three deaths recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 179 new cases of the COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 80,959 and the confirmed deaths to 1,803.

The new cases comprise 108 females and 70 males with ages ranging from 41 days to 91 years. The sex of one of the new cases was reported as under investigation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 63 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 34 in St Catherine, 30 in St James, 17 in Westmoreland, 11 in St Thomas, six in St Mary, four each in St Ann and Trelawny, three each in Manchester and Portland, and two in Clarendon and Hanover.

The deceased are a 63-year-old male from St Catherine, a 65-year-old male also from St Catherine, and an 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

Seven more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 236 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 51,357.

There are 27,249 active cases on the island.

