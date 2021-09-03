17 more COVID deaths, 735 new cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 735 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 69,789, and virus death toll to 1,585.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 397 females and 338 males with ages ranging from 12 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (129), St Ann (126), St Catherine (107), Manchester (106), St James (70), Clarendon (61), Trelawny and Westmoreland (35 each), Hanover (22), St Mary (17), St Thomas (14), St Elizabeth (seven), and Portland (six).

The latest deceased comprise:

a 79-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

a 76-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

a 69-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

a 25-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

an 83-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

a 50-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

a 64-year-old male from St James

a 45-year-old male from St James

a 78-year-old Female from St James

a 71-year-old female from St James

a 65-year-old male from Hanover

a 53-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

a 31-year-old female from Portland

a 67-year-old female from St Catherine

a 51-year-old female from St Catherine

a 75-year-old female from St Thomas

a 65-year-old female from St Thomas

Jamaica has 19,187 active cases after 87 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,580.

Currently, 728 people are hospitalised; 121 of which are severely ill, while 51 are critically ill and 199 are moderately ill.