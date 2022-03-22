17 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, no deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 21, bringing the infection total to 128,582.

The new cases comprise 10 females and seven males, with ages ranging from 12 years to 77 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (five), Westmoreland (three), Kingston and St Andrew (two), Hanover (one), Manchester (one), St Ann (one), St Catherine (one), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (one) and Trelawny (one).

No deaths were recorded for the period.

There were 73 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,403.

Currently, 46 people are hospitalised, one of whom is severely ill, while one is critically ill and six are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent.