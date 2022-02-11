17 people taken into police custody for suspected breaches of Anti-gang Legislation

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Seventeen people, including six women, were taken into police custody on suspicion for breaches of the Anti-gang Legislation in Bounty Hall, Trelawny on Friday.

According to the police, the arrests follow a cordon and search operation which spanned several hours beginning at 4:30 am in the community.

A Smith and Wesson .40 pistol, which was found beneath a zinc at the back of a large family yard, was also seized during the operation.

In addition, several cellular phones and two tablets were seized pursuant to investigations into breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, the police said.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said it is firm in its stance to disrupt gangs, seize illegal firearms and reduce violence. It further urged community members to report illegal activities to the police.