18-y-o Danville Davis missing after going to visit relatives

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Eighteen-year-old Danville Davis of Mount Claire district, May Pen, Clarendon has been missing since Monday.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, Davis left home to visit relatives in Brandon Hill in the parish wearing a yellow and white Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans with a yellow patch, white Reebok sneakers, and sporting a braided hairstyle. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Danville Davis is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency or the nearest police station.