18-y-o Tajay Hill of Granville, St James missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Tajay Hill of Granville in St James has been reported missing since Saturday, March 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Granville police are that Tajay was last seen at home on March 27. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Tajay Hill’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Granville police at (876) 952-3337, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.