18-y-o chef drowns in Plum Valley, Portland

18-y-o chef drowns in Plum Valley, PortlandMonday, February 28, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A teenager is suspected to have drowned at a river in Plum Valley, Buff Bay, Portland on the weekend.
He has been identified as 18-year-old Romario Grant, a chef of Lorna Avenue, Kingston 19.
Reports are that Grant was among a group of people swimming in the river in Plum Valley District about 1:30 pm Saturday, when he got into difficulties and drowned.
Several people reportedly attempted to rescue him but their attempts were futile.
In a video of the incident circulating on social media, men can be seen retrieving Grant's body from the water as some onlookers wail in disbelief.
"A long time dem could a go in deh go save him nuh," lamented one woman.
"Jesus Christ man! And look how close desso him did deh,” another added.
The police were later alerted and the body was removed to the morgue. A post mortem is to be conducted.
The Portland police are carrying out an investigation into the incident.
