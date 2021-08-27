18-y-o killed, two injured in Clarendon crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica— An 18-year-old was killed and two others injured in a crash in Mineral Heights in Clarendon on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gerique Williams, of Ixora Close, Kingston 8.

The police said that about 3:00 pm, a Toyota Tacoma motor truck was travelling along the roadway when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned.

Williams, who was a passenger in the motor truck, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and another occupant were treated for minor injuries.