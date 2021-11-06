18-y-o shot dead in Trelawny ambush

18-y-o shot dead in Trelawny ambushSaturday, November 06, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica —The Trelawny police are theorising that a fallout between players in the lottery scam led to a gun attack which resulted in the shooting death a young man in the southern part of the parish yesterday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Raddine Keane, of Albert Town, Trelawny.
The police say at Keane and two friends were standing in the Albert Town Square about 3:30, when they were pounced upon by men armed with handguns who alighted from a motor car.
His two friends managed to escape but the 18-year-old was not so lucky, he was shot several times at point blank range and died at the scene.
A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy