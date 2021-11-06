18-y-o shot dead in Trelawny ambush

TRELAWNY, Jamaica —The Trelawny police are theorising that a fallout between players in the lottery scam led to a gun attack which resulted in the shooting death a young man in the southern part of the parish yesterday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Raddine Keane, of Albert Town, Trelawny.

The police say at Keane and two friends were standing in the Albert Town Square about 3:30, when they were pounced upon by men armed with handguns who alighted from a motor car.

His two friends managed to escape but the 18-year-old was not so lucky, he was shot several times at point blank range and died at the scene.

A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.