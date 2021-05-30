18-y-o ward of the state missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Eighteen-year-old Sidonie Hibbert, ward of the state of Homestead Place of Safety has been missing since Friday, May 28.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Sidonie was last seen at the facility. When last seen she was wearing a brown blouse, brown pants and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Sidonie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.