18-y-o wins US$1800 after challenge to stay off social media for six years

Eighteen-year-old Sivert Klefsaas just got paid US$1800 after winning a challenge from his mother.

According to a CNN article, in 2016 Klefsaas' mom told him that if he were able to stay off social media until his 18th birthday he would be $1800 richer. He was 12-years-old at the time.

According to the CNN, on February 19, 2022, the now 18-year-old claimed his prize.

"I thought it was awesome," he told CNN indicating that it wasn't difficult to live without social media. He shared that over the six years, he didn't even think about it much.

"I wouldn't say there was ever a time where I thought I was about to break. As it went on, it was more of a pride thing," he said, adding that he had his friends who kept him updated on the latest trends and breaking news.

His mother Lorna, told CNN that she was inspired by a challenge she heard on the radio called the "16 for 16", where a mother gave her daughter $1,600 when she turned 16 if she stayed off social media. She decided to up the ante to two extra years with an additional prize of $200 for her son.

She revealed that she never had to check for any "sneakily downloaded apps."

"He's so competitive, it was definitely more for proving a point," CNN reported.

Now $1,800 richer, Klefsaas told CNN he hasn't thought about what to buy but shared that he has already decided on his first foray into social media: getting Instagram.

"There's definitely a learning curve," he said. "I see my friends fly through their social media apps and I can't do that quite yet."