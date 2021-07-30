180 new COVID cases, five more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,684 and the number of virus-related deaths to 1,187.

Of the 180 new cases, there were 107 females and 73 males, with ages ranging from one day to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (57), Westmoreland (20), St Catherine (19), Manchester (15), Hanover (14), St Ann, St Elizabeth, St James (12 each), St Mary (seven) St Thomas (four), Trelawny, Portland (three each) and Clarendon (two).

The country also recorded 28 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,966.

There were no details available about the deaths.